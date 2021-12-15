Government finances well placed to deliver on historic opportunity - CTU

Wednesday, 15 December, 2021 - 13:18

Economic figures released by the government today show the strength of the New Zealand economy, and the continued space the government has to make sure that we embed a fair recovery for all New Zealanders said CTU Economist Craig Renney.

"The government books show the strength of the New Zealand economy, with GDP growth forecast to be a cumulative $78.5bn higher across the forecast period. That growth translates into rising government revenue, with an additional $48.6bn of new revenue forecast. Debt is continued to be very low by international standards, with net core Crown debt now peaking in 2024. Debt is forecast to be $42bn lower than forecast a year ago by 2025. On an internationally comparable basis, New Zealand’s Debt to GDP ratio looks extremely favourable, with debt being a quarter of that found in the US and the UK, and around half that found in Australia.

"The accounts show that unemployment is likely to fall again to a new record low of 3.1% in March 2022 - well below the forecasts of 5% just a year ago. Together with sustained forecast economic growth this should present an opportunity to ensure rising living standards with annual wage growth forecast to be above 4% in each year of the forecast. The government should help make sure that no worker is being left behind by delivering a living wage as a minimum wage soon.

"Rising forecast spending on items such as housing support also show the need for continued investment in infrastructure and public services. The government has given this possibility a boost through by increasing the operating allowance to $6bn in the next year. On top of this the creation of a $4.5bn Climate Emergency Response Fund is very welcome step, and one that is necessary to deliver the just transition that workforces will need in the future. But a forecast fall in capital spending on items such as Education, NZTA, and Corrections is a cause for alarm. Overall, investment in capital falls by $10bn from the picture a year ago.

Craig Renney said "These positive economic and fiscal forecasts present a historic opportunities for the government. It should not listen to the call of those who would cut spending without thought to the long-term consequences. The medicine is working, and completing the course through continued investment in public services and infrastructure is essential to make sure we emerge with a more productive, sustainable and inclusive economy in the future".