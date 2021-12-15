Government finances well placed to deliver on historic opportunity - CTU

|
[ login or create an account ]
Economic figures released by the government today show the strength of the New Zealand economy, and the continued space the government has to make sure that we embed a fair recovery for all New Zealanders said CTU Economist Craig Renney.
"The government books show the strength of the New Zealand economy, with GDP growth forecast to be a cumulative $78.5bn higher across the forecast period. That growth translates into rising government revenue, with an additional $48.6bn of new revenue forecast. Debt is continued to be very low by international standards, with net core Crown debt now peaking in 2024. Debt is forecast to be $42bn lower than forecast a year ago by 2025. On an internationally comparable basis, New Zealand’s Debt to GDP ratio looks extremely favourable, with debt being a quarter of that found in the US and the UK, and around half that found in Australia.
"The accounts show that unemployment is likely to fall again to a new record low of 3.1% in March 2022 - well below the forecasts of 5% just a year ago. Together with sustained forecast economic growth this should present an opportunity to ensure rising living standards with annual wage growth forecast to be above 4% in each year of the forecast. The government should help make sure that no worker is being left behind by delivering a living wage as a minimum wage soon.
"Rising forecast spending on items such as housing support also show the need for continued investment in infrastructure and public services. The government has given this possibility a boost through by increasing the operating allowance to $6bn in the next year. On top of this the creation of a $4.5bn Climate Emergency Response Fund is very welcome step, and one that is necessary to deliver the just transition that workforces will need in the future. But a forecast fall in capital spending on items such as Education, NZTA, and Corrections is a cause for alarm. Overall, investment in capital falls by $10bn from the picture a year ago.
Craig Renney said "These positive economic and fiscal forecasts present a historic opportunities for the government. It should not listen to the call of those who would cut spending without thought to the long-term consequences. The medicine is working, and completing the course through continued investment in public services and infrastructure is essential to make sure we emerge with a more productive, sustainable and inclusive economy in the future".
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Voxy: Your Voice