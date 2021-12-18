Eastern Busway progress welcomed by National

Saturday, 18 December, 2021 - 09:57

The completion and opening of the Pakuranga to Panmure stage of the Eastern Busway, an important project initiated by the previous National Government, is an exciting milestone for East Aucklanders, Pakuranga MP and National’s Transport spokesperson Simeon Brown says.

"East Auckland is home to 130,000 people, projected to grow by an extra 30,000 by 2030, meaning this investment is critical to meet the needs of a growing population.

"The Eastern Busway and Reeves Road Flyover are key projects which will give people more transport choices, and ensure we unlock congestion - particularly around the Pakuranga Plaza.

"I am proud of the role I have played advocating for this project, which was fully funded by the last National Government, but the fight isn’t over, with the remainder of the project from Pakuranga to Botany now needing to be consented and built.

"East Aucklanders were rightfully shocked by the Transport Minister taking funds away from the Eastern Busway and prioritising them towards the ill-fated idea of a $785m cycle bridge across the Auckland Harbour.

"While this decision has since been reversed, it had the disappointing effect of slowing progress on the next stages of the Eastern Busway.

"National will continue to advocate for the Eastern Busway and Reeves Road Flyover, and will ensure that the Government doesn’t once again get distracted with pipe dreams, and stays focussed on delivering projects which provide real transport choices and reduce congestion across Auckland."