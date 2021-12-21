Government confirms COVID-19 vaccinations to protect tamariki - Hipkins

Tuesday, 21 December, 2021 - 14:05

Parents and caregivers will have the opportunity to protect their children aged 5 to 11 against COVID-19 with the child version of the Pfizer vaccine, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins confirmed today.

"A key focus of the Government is to keep everyone in New Zealand safe from the COVID-19 pandemic," Chris Hipkins said.

"That’s why Cabinet has agreed with the advice from the COVID-19 Technical Advisory Group, off the back of Medsafe approval that confirms both the safety and efficacy of the paediatric vaccine, to use of the vaccine to protect 5 to 11-years-olds.

"This will happen from 17 January. There are 476,000 children between ages 5-11 who will become eligible to get their first dose from this date, and their second dose at least eight weeks later.

"As we have seen to date, the virus can be unpredictable. While COVID-19 generally has milder effects in children, with symptoms similar to a cold, some children become severely ill and require hospitalisation.

"In the most recent outbreak, 24% of cases have been aged 11 or under.

"Like we have seen with adults, if your child is infected with COVID-19 they may transmit the virus to other people. Immunising 5 to 11-year-olds helps protect whÄnau members whose health makes them more vulnerable to COVID-19."

The Ministry of Health is working with iwi, DHBs, hauora providers, and community organisations to roll out the Pfizer vaccine to children in ways that suit whÄnau and communities.

While there are no plans for a school-based immunisation programme, schools are being considered as community vaccination sites. This will add capacity to the vaccination network and make it even easier for families to get vaccinated.

"The government is strongly encouraging parents to have their children vaccinated against COVID-19, but I want to be clear that this is a choice for parents. The Government has no intention of making COVID-19 vaccinations mandatory for anyone in this age group," Chris Hipkins said.

"I encourage parents to make an informed choice and have their children vaccinated to protect them and those they love.