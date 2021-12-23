Boosters should start now - Chris Bishop

Thursday, 23 December, 2021 - 13:46

People who want to get a third ‘booster’ shot of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine shouldn’t have to wait until early January to do so, National’s Covid-19 Response spokesperson, Chris Bishop says.

"In the last 24 hours, I have been contacted by many people who heard the announcement about the gap between second and third doses of Pfizer vaccine bring reduced to four months. These people attempted to get vaccinated right away but were told to come back in January.

"This makes no sense. We need people getting boosted right now. Some New Zealanders have heard the message from the Government and are trying to do the right thing, but the system is letting them down.

"Why can’t people make bookings to get boosters now? Supply is not an issue and we now have a sophisticated vaccination infrastructure in place.

"The ‘two shots for summer’ needs to become ‘three shots over summer’. A good place to start would be allowing people to get boosted now."