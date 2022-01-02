Antiquated trading laws should go in 2022 - Chris Baillie

Sunday, 2 January, 2022 - 14:00

"After two years of uncertainty and closures because of lockdowns - the Government should give businesses a break and make this the year we scrap our Easter Trading Laws," says ACT Small Business spokesperson Chris Baillie.

"As a small business owner, I know the pain that many businesses feel when they’re forced to close over Easter or are forced to have silly rules around whether you can have a pint with lunch.

"Businesses have been through so much lately, it’s time to given them some good news.

"I have introduced a Member’s Bill, the Shop Trading Hours (Repeal of Good Friday and Easter Sunday as Restricted Trading Days) Amendment Bill, would remove the extra burden on businesses by relieving restrictions on trading on Good Friday and Easter Sunday.

"It just doesn’t make sense that bar staff spend much of Easter telling customers when they can drink, how long they have to drink it, how much they are required to eat and what they have to eat. How about we start treating adults like adults?

"At my restaurant and bar in Nelson, our staff have to lecture adults about how they can have a glass of wine with a salad but not with a bowl of fries. It’s madness.

"ACT says all businesses should be allowed to determine which days they would like to open.

"The Bill has workers in mind as it retains the existing employee protections that apply in respect of Easter Sunday and extends these protections to Good Friday.

"Owning and running a business is hard work and high risk. Let’s be sensible and create laws which allow businesses to thrive, not add unnecessary pressure and regulations."