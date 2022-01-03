Different Rules for DJs? - David Seymour

Monday, 3 January, 2022 - 14:19

"It seems a case of one isolation rule for DJs, another for everyone else," says ACT Leader David Seymour.

"Several artists who were contacts of DJ Dimension got out to perform after a bare seven days of isolation, despite MIQ being 10 days for new arrivals and Close Contacts having to isolate for 10 days, too.

"DJ Skream announced on Social Media that he’d be out to play at Gold Rush on January 3 despite being a close contact of ‘someone who didn’t wait for their test.’

"DJ Sin announced a seven day isolation and is also expected at Gold Rush today.

"DJ Wilkinson and Lee Mvtthews are also expected at Gold Rush, and are believed to have been with Dimension.

"No doubt these folks have all meticulously followed the rules and done everything asked of them, as some of them have said. The question is for the Government, why is isolation 10 days for everyone else?

"Meanwhile, others I’ve spoken to who were at the club remain in isolation. "To be out today, the seven days would have to be from 3am on December 26th to 3am January 3rd, others claim they are not benefiting from such a fine reading of the rules.

"The COVID-19 Website says Close Contacts are people who ‘may live, work or have been at a location of interest at the same time as someone with COVID-19. For example, household members, travellers on a plane, or if you sit next to someone at work who has COVID-19.’

"It’s not a bad thing that the rules are being relaxed and the artists can play at Gold Rush, I’m sure a lot of people will be glad. The problem is the unclear standards. MIQ remains in place for an extra six weeks, people must isolate for ten days if they can get a spot.

"It’s a pity our Prime Minister wasn’t more into nursing and less into DJs, perhaps then we’d see more ICU nurses in New Zealand? In any event, there should be one clear policy for everyone, if these close contacts don’t have to isolate for ten days, then nobody should have to."