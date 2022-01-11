Honouring the legacy of legendary kaumatua Muriwai Ihakara - Kiri Allan

|
[ login or create an account ]
Associate Minister for Arts, Culture, and Heritage Kiri Allan has expressed her great sadness and deepest condolences at the passing of esteemed kaumÄtua, Muriwai Ihakara.
"Muriwai’s passing is not only a loss for the wider creative sector but for all of Aotearoa New Zealand. The country has lost a much beloved kaumÄtua, kaiÄrahi and tohunga," Kiri Allan said.
"His death leaves a huge void. Muriwai was a renowned kapa hapa expert and a passionate and highly respected te ao MÄori advocate.
"He was humble, generous and influential across generations. His was a mighty and powerful voice and he was instrumental in creating opportunities for MÄori to thrive in the arts.
"Muriwai served as Te Tumu Whakahaere MÄori at Creative New Zealand for over a decade, and led his own kapa haka group, Te Hikuwai, to the MÄori performing arts festival, Te Matatini, which he also judged several times.
"He was a kaumÄtua for NgÄti Pikiao and NgÄti Makino and was heavily involved with various kaupapa MÄori entities and marae.
"The significant legacy Muriwai has left behind, alongside the mÄtauranga MÄori that he’s passed on, will continue to benefit future generations of MÄori to come.
"My thoughts and aroha are with Muriwai’s whÄnau and loved ones," Kiri Allan said.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Voxy: Your Voice