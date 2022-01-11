Honouring the legacy of legendary kaumatua Muriwai Ihakara - Kiri Allan

Tuesday, 11 January, 2022 - 15:46

Associate Minister for Arts, Culture, and Heritage Kiri Allan has expressed her great sadness and deepest condolences at the passing of esteemed kaumÄtua, Muriwai Ihakara.

"Muriwai’s passing is not only a loss for the wider creative sector but for all of Aotearoa New Zealand. The country has lost a much beloved kaumÄtua, kaiÄrahi and tohunga," Kiri Allan said.

"His death leaves a huge void. Muriwai was a renowned kapa hapa expert and a passionate and highly respected te ao MÄori advocate.

"He was humble, generous and influential across generations. His was a mighty and powerful voice and he was instrumental in creating opportunities for MÄori to thrive in the arts.

"Muriwai served as Te Tumu Whakahaere MÄori at Creative New Zealand for over a decade, and led his own kapa haka group, Te Hikuwai, to the MÄori performing arts festival, Te Matatini, which he also judged several times.

"He was a kaumÄtua for NgÄti Pikiao and NgÄti Makino and was heavily involved with various kaupapa MÄori entities and marae.

"The significant legacy Muriwai has left behind, alongside the mÄtauranga MÄori that he’s passed on, will continue to benefit future generations of MÄori to come.

"My thoughts and aroha are with Muriwai’s whÄnau and loved ones," Kiri Allan said.