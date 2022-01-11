Recommended NZ | Guide to Money | Gimme: Competitions - Giveaways

Honouring the legacy of legendary kaumatua Muriwai Ihakara - Kiri Allan

HomePolitics
Contributor:
Fuseworks Media Fuseworks Media
Tuesday, 11 January, 2022 - 15:46

Associate Minister for Arts, Culture, and Heritage Kiri Allan has expressed her great sadness and deepest condolences at the passing of esteemed kaumÄtua, Muriwai Ihakara.

"Muriwai’s passing is not only a loss for the wider creative sector but for all of Aotearoa New Zealand. The country has lost a much beloved kaumÄtua, kaiÄrahi and tohunga," Kiri Allan said.

"His death leaves a huge void. Muriwai was a renowned kapa hapa expert and a passionate and highly respected te ao MÄori advocate.

"He was humble, generous and influential across generations. His was a mighty and powerful voice and he was instrumental in creating opportunities for MÄori to thrive in the arts.

"Muriwai served as Te Tumu Whakahaere MÄori at Creative New Zealand for over a decade, and led his own kapa haka group, Te Hikuwai, to the MÄori performing arts festival, Te Matatini, which he also judged several times.

"He was a kaumÄtua for NgÄti Pikiao and NgÄti Makino and was heavily involved with various kaupapa MÄori entities and marae.

"The significant legacy Muriwai has left behind, alongside the mÄtauranga MÄori that he’s passed on, will continue to benefit future generations of MÄori to come.

"My thoughts and aroha are with Muriwai’s whÄnau and loved ones," Kiri Allan said.

All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.