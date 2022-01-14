Hands off our kids - New Conservative

Friday, 14 January, 2022 - 06:03

New Conservative wishes to sound a note of caution against vaccinating healthy children for Covid.

The equation is simple: what are the benefits, and what are the risks?

The risks to healthy children who catch the virus approach zero. In other countries (e.g. Sweden, Germany), children are simply not dying from Covid.

Children have a strong and healthy immune system, and develop robust immune responses to the virus. They are better at this than adults.

On the opposite side of the ledger, the adverse effects of vaccination are known, and to an extent quantifiable. These include the risk of myocarditis (inflammation of the heart muscle). This is a potentially serious condition, which can reduce life expectancy. Once the heart muscle is scarred, it cannot be repaired.

Pfizer's randomised clinical trial (RCT) for the vaccine did not include children, and did not include pregnant women. The effects on fertility and on the second generation (children not yet born) are unknown.

The vaccine is acknowledged by all to be "leaky", that is, it does not prevent you catching and transmitting the virus. There is no benefit to society from vaccinating children.

Yet how much discrimination will we now see in schools against unvaccinated children? This discrimination is wrong. Teaching children to discriminate against one another is very wrong.

For every political party in parliament, the vaccination of children cannot happen fast enough.

New Conservative will stand up for our children and grandchildren when in parliament, and right now calls on the government to cease its drive to vaccinate all children 5 years old and up. They do not appear to be at risk from Delta or Omicron.