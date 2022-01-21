Move Tamaki to Springhill, let pilgrims protest in a field - ACT

Friday, 21 January, 2022 - 21:16

"Brian Tamaki should be held at Springhill Prison, which is in a large field, so his protestors stop disturbing my constituents in their homes," says ACT Leader David Seymour.

"I visited the site today, Hannah Tamaki told me it was all under control, but admitted she is only present for a few hours each day. At night, neighbours tell me, it is a riot.

"After my experience at the site, I can understand why local people are intimidated. You have a group of people who obstruct and grab at those they don’t like, despite pleading that they are having a peaceful protest.

"Good Christians respect family, and the right to live in your home in peace. They do not rev motorbikes, play music, or lecture on loudspeakers outside people’s homes. Tamaki’s supporters have been doing all that this week, and residents are terrified.

"Good Christians also know what their Good Book says. When Peter the Apostle was imprisoned by King Herod, he was set free by an angel and left the prison. His supporters (friends of Jesus) were gathered praying at Mary, the mother of John’s house, not outside the prison.

"I have heard from residents terrified to leave their home. Some have temporarily moved elsewhere. One is recovering from an operation and is being disturbed in his home asking me ‘please advise when they’re going.’

"The simple solution is for the Corrections to move Brian Tamaki to another location. Then his pilgrims can go and protest in a field outside Springhill, rather than disturbing local people. Put it another way, why would Corrections decide to hold a prisoner in a place that does so much harm to innocent people?

"Alternatively, if Corrections wants to hold Tamaki at Mt Eden Prison, they should let the protestors camp on Corrections’ front yard, not on the street outside my constituents’ front doors, over 200m from the actual prison."