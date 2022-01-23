ACT: Govt goes on holiday - literally

Sunday, 23 January, 2022 - 20:15

"The Government will have to hope that the virus observes Wellington Anniversary Day tomorrow while Ministers take a break," says ACT Leader David Seymour.

"We joke about the Government taking its mind off COVID-19 over summer, but 48 hours since Omicron escaped into the community, Labour MPs are going on holiday - literally.

"There will be no usual Monday Cabinet meeting or press conference tomorrow. Ministers will instead meet on Tuesday.

"New Zealanders are waiting for crucial information from the Government about tweaks to the traffic light system.

"But Kiwis will have to wait because Cabinet Ministers will be observing a regional holiday.

"Omicron is in the community and the Government has thrown the country into the red traffic light setting and gone on holiday. That’s unacceptable.

"With information, families and businesses can start to plan - they’re faced now with government-created uncertainty.

"As has been the case for the past two years, the team of six million is doing its bit to fight the virus, but the Government is a step behind."