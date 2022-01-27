Aucklanders 'being fleeced at petrol pump by Govt' - Simeon Brown

Thursday, 27 January, 2022 - 09:19

Aucklanders will be angered to learn that despite paying over half a billion dollars in Regional Fuel Tax, less than half of that money has actually been spent on transport projects in our city, National’s Transport spokesperson Simeon Brown says.

"Despite $515 million being raised by the petrol tax, only $230 million has actually been spent on transport projects, showing what a sham this tax was right from the start.

"Aucklanders were told by the Government and Mayor Goff that this tax was desperately needed to fund projects which would help ease the congestion Aucklanders battle each and every day.

"Instead, the tax revenue is simply being hoarded for projects which might be delivered sometime in the distant future.

"With a failed $51 million attempt to build an overwhelmingly unpopular Auckland cycle bridge, four years of non-delivery on the Auckland light rail project and cancelled roads like the Mill Road and East-West Link projects, Aucklanders will be scratching their heads as to why they're paying this tax when nothing is being done to improve our transport network.

"The Regional Fuel Tax should be scrapped given the revenue isn’t being used. This will also benefit Aucklanders who are hurting from the cost of rapidly increasing fuel prices and high inflation.

"Auckland Council and the Government should be funding projects which are actually going to be delivered, rather than constantly dreaming up new ways to take money out of the hands of taxpayers and motorists."