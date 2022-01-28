Government should end costly light rail debacle - Bridges and Brown

Friday, 28 January, 2022 - 10:18

The first promise the Prime Minister made as Labour Leader was to build light rail from Auckland’s CBD to Mt Roskill and four years and over $50 million later, all we have is an ‘option’, National Infrastructure spokesperson Simon Bridges and Transport spokesperson Simeon Brown say.

"Today we hear the Government is going to spend another $50 million on a business case. That’s $100 million of taxpayers’ money spent before they’ve even got spades in the ground," Mr Bridges says.

"If it ever goes ahead it will be at least $15 billion of wasted spending.

"Their light rail dream is just that - a dream. There is a big difference between making an announcement and executing it," Mr Bridges says.

"They’ve delivered more metres of press release about light rail than actually getting anything done, and the price tag has only got more expensive every time," Mr Brown says.

"This plan has been through so many iterations, Aucklanders have given up believing the Government when they make transport announcements.

"The number one priority for Aucklanders is a second Harbour Crossing for both public transport and private vehicles.

"Some better ways to improve Auckland’s transport network for far less cost and disruption are things like building a busway to the west, completing the Eastern Busway, expanding the Auckland ferry network and building a rail spur from Puhinui to the airport to connect our airport with the main rail line.

"We need less spin and more delivery," Mr Brown says.