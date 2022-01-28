Say yes to the dress, no to the mask - Chris Bishop

Friday, 28 January, 2022 - 12:45

Brides will be walking down the aisle wearing a mask this summer because of the Government’s nonsensical mask rules that kick in on February 4, National’s COVID-19 spokesperson says.

"Under these stupid rules, everyone at the wedding will be wearing masks except when they’re eating or drinking.

"So basically, everyone is going to have to walk around with a glass of champagne or a canape in their hand the whole time.

"Wedding photos aren’t cheap and they last a lifetime. In years to come, kids will be looking at them and asking their parents why everyone at the wedding was holding a glass of champagne in every photo.

"First kisses will be pretty difficult and not particularly romantic with couples wearing masks at the altar.

"Brides, grooms and celebrants have been getting in touch with me about how ridiculous these rules are. No one can understand why masks are mandatory if everyone at the wedding is going to be fully vaccinated.

"The Government needs to use whatever common sense they might have left, and fix this stupid rule now."