PapakÄinga development makes housing aspirations a reality for MÄori

Saturday, 29 January, 2022 - 10:02

The Government is supporting a new papakÄinga development in the rural community of Reporoa.

Minister for MÄori Development Willie Jackson says the project will bring whÄnau back to their tÅ«rangawaewae and reinvigorate the Waimahana Marae.

The site for the new houses, within the rohe of NgÄti Tahu - NgÄti Whaoa, was blessed and had the sod turned this morning. The ceremony marks the start of construction for the first part of the Waimahana Marae papakÄinga project.

Once completed, the three papakÄinga projects will comprise of 27 rental homes built between Reporoa and TaupÅ, with a government investment, through Whai KÄinga Whai Oranga, of $12.35 million.

"I congratulate the whÄnau for reaching this important milestone in their housing journey. I know the vision behind this papakÄinga is to ensure intergenerational living thrives, where whÄnau are living in warm, safe and affordable homes," Willie Jackson said.

This morning’s project is the first of three projects, Waimahana Lands Trust, and it received $3.7 million of funding through Whai KÄinga Whai Oranga, it will develop seven collectively owned rental homes.

"Nearly one year ago at Waitangi, this Government made a commitment to increase the support for MÄori housing right across the country. As we draw near to Waitangi Day, it’s fitting to celebrate this much needed papakÄinga development," Willie Jackson said.

This morning Willie Jackson also unveiled a plaque dedicated to the tamariki who perished during the Spanish Flu pandemic in 1918.

"This loss is a sad reality for many MÄori communities and a reminder to all of us about the importance of protecting our whÄnau and whakapapa during the COVID pandemic. We can learn from our past, draw strength from it and look forward to a brighter future. The next generation of tamariki will live in warm, safe and healthy homes thanks to the vision and hard work of their whÄnau," Willie Jackson said.

Notes:

- Tauhara North KÄinga Ltd is overseeing all three papakÄinga projects which include:

o Project one - Seven collectively owned rental whare

o Project two - Four kaumÄtua rental homes

o Project three - A further 16 kaumÄtua rental homes across the four NgÄti Tahu-NgÄti Whaoa marae.

- Whai KÄinga Whai Oranga is a joint initiative between Te Puni KÅkiri and the Ministry for Housing and Urban Development that will increase the MÄori housing supply across the motu.

