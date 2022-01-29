|
[ login or create an account ]
The Government is supporting a new papakÄinga development in the rural community of Reporoa.
Minister for MÄori Development Willie Jackson says the project will bring whÄnau back to their tÅ«rangawaewae and reinvigorate the Waimahana Marae.
The site for the new houses, within the rohe of NgÄti Tahu - NgÄti Whaoa, was blessed and had the sod turned this morning. The ceremony marks the start of construction for the first part of the Waimahana Marae papakÄinga project.
Once completed, the three papakÄinga projects will comprise of 27 rental homes built between Reporoa and TaupÅ, with a government investment, through Whai KÄinga Whai Oranga, of $12.35 million.
"I congratulate the whÄnau for reaching this important milestone in their housing journey. I know the vision behind this papakÄinga is to ensure intergenerational living thrives, where whÄnau are living in warm, safe and affordable homes," Willie Jackson said.
This morning’s project is the first of three projects, Waimahana Lands Trust, and it received $3.7 million of funding through Whai KÄinga Whai Oranga, it will develop seven collectively owned rental homes.
"Nearly one year ago at Waitangi, this Government made a commitment to increase the support for MÄori housing right across the country. As we draw near to Waitangi Day, it’s fitting to celebrate this much needed papakÄinga development," Willie Jackson said.
This morning Willie Jackson also unveiled a plaque dedicated to the tamariki who perished during the Spanish Flu pandemic in 1918.
"This loss is a sad reality for many MÄori communities and a reminder to all of us about the importance of protecting our whÄnau and whakapapa during the COVID pandemic. We can learn from our past, draw strength from it and look forward to a brighter future. The next generation of tamariki will live in warm, safe and healthy homes thanks to the vision and hard work of their whÄnau," Willie Jackson said.
Notes:
- Tauhara North KÄinga Ltd is overseeing all three papakÄinga projects which include:
o Project one - Seven collectively owned rental whare
o Project two - Four kaumÄtua rental homes
o Project three - A further 16 kaumÄtua rental homes across the four NgÄti Tahu-NgÄti Whaoa marae.
- Whai KÄinga Whai Oranga is a joint initiative between Te Puni KÅkiri and the Ministry for Housing and Urban Development that will increase the MÄori housing supply across the motu.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Voxy: Your Voice