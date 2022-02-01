New Zealand imposes further travel bans on Myanmar - Mahuta

Tuesday, 1 February, 2022 - 10:06

Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta today announced further travel bans on selected individuals associated with the military coup in Myanmar, one year on from the February 2021 coup.

"Aotearoa New Zealand remains resolute in our condemnation of the military coup and the actions of the military regime," Nanaia Mahuta said.

"We are imposing further travel bans on individuals responsible for ongoing atrocities and human rights violations under the regime, and remain disappointed at the State Administrative Council’s reluctance to fully implement its obligations under the ASEAN Five-Point Consensus.

"New Zealand continues to call for the immediate cessation of all violence, and for the release of all those arbitrarily detained, including Aung San Suu Kyi and others who continue to face politically-motivated charges.

"We also continue to call for a return to civilian rule, and remain committed to working closely with the international community to end impunity and support a lasting, peaceful resolution to the situation in Myanmar," Nanaia Mahuta said.

The new ban covers sixteen State Administration Council members, including SAC Cabinet members. The list of individuals will remain under review and can be viewed on the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade website.