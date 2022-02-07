Help us stop another Labour/Green government - David Seymour

Monday, 7 February, 2022 - 19:33

A Newshub-Reid Research poll this evening has ACT on 8 per cent, up on our 2020 election result.

On behalf of ACT, I’d like to thank you for your support.

The problem with the poll is this: On these numbers, we’re in danger of another three years of Labour - only with a stronger influence from the Greens.

Compared with Newshub’s last poll in November, Labour plus the Greens are up 4 and ACT plus National are down 4.

When ACT is strong, the centre-right is not only stronger, it has purpose.

It’s not enough to change the Government. We need to change direction, and with ACT as the navigator we can get New Zealand back on track.

This year we’ll be focused on building a healthier economy with common-sense solutions to Labour's cost of living crisis. We would get borrowing, spending and debt down to control prices. We'll stop loading businesses up with new rules and regulations.

We’ll have a plan to build healthy and thriving communities that start with good values, based on personal freedom and personal responsibility.

And we’ll lead the debate our country needs to have on the Kiwi identity. ACT says every child born in New Zealand and every legal immigrant has the same rights. Nobody should get an extra say because of who their grandparents were.

If you’d like to help us spread our message and keep growing, please consider donating to make sure we go into the next election fully equipped.