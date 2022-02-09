A new dawn for Maori education - Kelvin Davis

Wednesday, 9 February, 2022 - 10:30

Work will soon begin on a revamp of the Maori medium and Kaupapa Maori pathways programme that will reconnect more Maori tamariki with their language and culture.

The move, which will see legislation likely introduced in early 2023 to provide a regulatory framework for growing the sector, is aimed at seeing 30 per cent of Maori learners participating in Kaupapa Maori/Maori medium education by 2040.

"This is a change I called for when I was a principal. It is a change that kohanga, kura and wananga have fought for; and a change that whanau, hapu and iwi, parents and Maori communities want, Associate Minister of Education Kelvin Davis says.

"The Kaupapa Maori Education pathway has been hard fought for by many that have come before us. But it has existed inside an education system that was not built for it, and therefore, cannot fully deliver on the aspirations Maori hold for the way we educate our future generations."

Engagement will begin with sector stakeholders and iwi over the next few weeks with the aim of creating a system built with Maori, for Maori and delivered by Maori.

A key focus will be to clearly understand the difference between what is now being defined as Maori medium education and Kaupapa Maori education. There are strong views on the different roles of both, so there is a need to respect each one.

"In particular, Kaupapa Maori education follows a different pathway from the English medium education system, yet for too many years we have used the technique of comparison to find ways to fit Kaupapa Maori education into this system," Kelvin Davis said.

"We are committed to our target of 30 per cent Maori learners by 2040, which would result in 60,000 more Maori learners, 3,500 kaiako fluent in te reo Maori and 250 more kura."

The work will be overseen by an independent Maori Education Group, Te Pae Roa.

This group will provide oversight of the engagement process, and the subsequent development and implementation of the overall work programme, including legislation, in partnership with Maori.

"It is important for Maori to have the ability to shape and direct this work from the outset. Te Pae Roa can maintain an independent voice, as we work to continue growing trust and confidence between Maori and the Crown," Kelvin Davis said.

Te Pae Roa is commencing engagement with sector stakeholders and iwi over the coming weeks.

Current independent board members:

Dr Wayne Ngata (Chair)

Moe Milne

Jason Ake

Miriama Prentice

Rahui Papa

Four positions are being held for Te Matakahuki representatives including Te Kohanga Reo National Trust, Te Runanga Nui o Nga Kura Kaupapa Maori, Nga Kura-a-Iwi and Te Tauihu o Nga Wananga.

