Government takes next step in tackling gun crime - Poto Williams

Wednesday, 9 February, 2022 - 19:54

The Government’s commitment to tackling firearms violence reached another milestone today with the Firearms Prohibition Order (FPO) Bill passing its first reading unanimously in Parliament, Police Minister Poto Williams said.

"The Bill is a key measure to combat firearms violence and adds to the Government’s strong track record in tackling gun crime and keeping our communities safe," Poto Williams said.

"Owning a firearm is a privilege, not a right and this Bill is another important step in the Government’s work to keep firearms out of the wrong hands.

"FPOs will reduce the harm caused by organised crime, gangs and firearms violence by expanding the list of people who will be unable to hold a firearms licence in this country.

"The Bill makes it clear that no one convicted of a serious offence, including extortion, sexual violence, serious assault, murder or terrorising communities and families, will be able to use or access a firearm," Poto Williams said.

FPOs will take the form of a court order prohibiting anyone convicted of and sentenced for those serious offences from possessing, accessing, or using firearms for 10 years after their sentence has been completed. Breaching an FPO will result in a penalty of up to seven years, as would supplying firearms to those with an imposed Order.

The Bili is the latest in a suite of changes being made to strengthen our firearms laws.

"These changes include a dedicated firearms unit established within Police to take over firearms regulatory activities from December 2022, as well a firearms registry to be set up from June 2023, which will address the 30 year deficit of information when it comes to knowing what legal firearms are out there in our communities," Poto Williams said.

Notes

The first firearms buyback resulted in more than 60,000 firearms and 2800 modified firearms being handed in. More than 200,000 firearms parts were also surrendered. More than 1000 firearms, 240 pistol carbine conversion kits (PCCKs) and 2400 accessories were handed in during the second firearms buyback. Changes to penalties for many offences, eg the penalty for possessing a non-prohibited firearm without a firearms licence is now up to one year imprisonment or a fine up to $15,000 Criteria has been set out and expanded for Police decisions on whether or not a person is fit and proper to be in possession of a firearm or airgun and be issued with a firearms licence. This now includes Police considering if such as a person who is a member of, or has close affiliations with a gang or organised criminal group. The requirement for a firearms licence to sell or possess ammunition, and requiring those in the business of selling ammunition to have secure storage and keep records. Health practitioners to be notified if their patient is issued with a firearms licence and health practitioners being required to consider notifying Police when their patient’s health conditions affect their safe possession of firearms. Introducing additional conditions on firearm licences. Establishment of the Minister’s Arms Advisory group with members from the firearm-owning and non-firearm-owning community to provide the Minister with advice on any matter relating to firearms in New Zealand, including legislative proposals, policies for regulating New Zealand’s firearms regime, and the promotion of firearms safety. Establishment of a registry (from June 2023) to link firearms to licence holders, so we know the legally held firearms stock of New Zealand and are better able to trace firearms. Requirement of a review of the changes to the Arms Act 1983, after the Arms Legislation Act 2020 has been in force for three years.