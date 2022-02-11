Retail the latest victim of the crime epidemic - Mark Mitchell

Friday, 11 February, 2022 - 08:00

Statistics released under the OIA to the Dairy and Business Owners Group show a crime epidemic that is crippling small retail businesses around the country, National’s Police spokesperson Mark Mitchell says.

"Since Labour became the Government in 2017, New Zealand dairies, supermarkets and liquor stores have seen a 25.7 per cent increase in victimisations. Theft has skyrocketed by 32.2 per cent in that time.

"Despite this, Police are making fewer arrests. In 2017, Police arrested 5,228 offenders for occurrences at dairies, supermarkets or liquor stores. In 2021, this dropped to 1,947 arrests - a massive reduction of 62.8 per cent.

"What this shows is a Government that is soft on crime. New Zealanders deserve to be able to run their own business, or to shop at local businesses, without fear of being robbed or assaulted.

"The Government needs to urgently deliver on its promise of 1800 new Police officers that were meant to be trained and operational by July 2020.

"Police Minister Poto Williams is out of her depth, and under her watch Kiwis are feeling less safe in their businesses, homes and communities."