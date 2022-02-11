Minimum wage should be the Living Wage - Unite Union

Friday, 11 February, 2022 - 12:13

Unite Union National Secretary John Crocker has welcomed the decision to increase the minimum wage by $1.20 an hour but says there is now no longer any excuse for not making the minimum wage the same as the Living wage.

"Last year's Nobel Prize in economics was won by economists who proved that a high minimum wage does not cause job losses or inflation."

"This has also been true in New Zealand. Periods when the minimum wage has increased the fastest have been periods when unemployment was falling. Commentators need to stop suggesting it will cost jobs - it has been empirically disproved and they sound foolish".

"The Covid crisis has also proven who the essential workers are - and they are often still being paid below the Living Wage. The MIQ workers who have kept us all safe for two years are facing a pay cut when the government contracts run out, this isn’t fair."

"This year Unite will be campaigning for the MIQ workers and then for a Fair Pay Agreement for all hospitality workers that starts everyone on the Living wage."

"That process has already begun with SkyCity being targeted for a Living wage start rate for all their staff as well as improving margins for skill and service.

"It would make life easier if the government lead this process rather than forcing workers into unnecessary strikes where they lose money to achieve what should be their right. $1.20 per hour is great, its 6%. But so is inflation, this raise was absolutely necessary." said John Crocker.