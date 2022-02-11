Minimum Wage increase a slap in the face to Canterbury business - CECC

Friday, 11 February, 2022 - 12:34

Increasing the minimum wage by six percent with just seven weeks’ notice is a slap in the face to Canterbury business.

"For the Government to immediately increase the cost of doing business at a time where businesses are already facing extreme pressure shows a worrying disconnect from the reality that businesses are operating in," says Leeann Watson, Chief Executive of Canterbury Employers’ Chamber of Commerce.

"Businesses have only been giving a mere seven weeks to prepare for the minimum wage changes, after it was repeatedly stated at the last election that any further changes would be signaled well in advance to provide sufficient notice for employers to prepare - it is disappointing that this appears to be a broken promise.

"Much of the pressures facing businesses have been induced by Government restrictions. The red light settings are a significant handbrake, the cost of doing business is through the roof and our labour market is severely strained.

"This decision will immediately increase the cost of doing business at a time where many businesses are scraping by.

"We are not opposed to an increase in the minimum wage but would have preferred to see a staged approach at a more appropriate time, not when restrictions are preventing many businesses from operating - and with far more notice, not seven weeks."