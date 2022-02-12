Government calls on New Zealanders in Ukraine to leave immediately

Saturday, 12 February, 2022 - 14:49

The New Zealand Government is advising New Zealanders to leave Ukraine immediately, said Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta.

"In response to heightened tensions between Russia and Ukraine, the New Zealand Government is advising New Zealanders in the Ukraine to leave immediately while there are commercial flights able to get them home," said Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta today.

"Those registered on SafeTravel have been notified directly, and we encourage all Kiwis currently in the Ukraine not registered to do so immediately.

"Aotearoa New Zealand does not have diplomatic representation in Ukraine and the government’s ability to provide consular assistance to New Zealanders in Ukraine is therefore very limited. The security situation in Ukraine could change at short notice and New Zealanders should not rely on support with evacuating in these circumstances.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is monitoring the situation in Ukraine and continues to update its travel advice to New Zealanders in Ukraine regularly. Our revised travel advisory mirrors similar travel updates from Australia, United Kingdom and the United States," said Nanaia Mahuta.

"New Zealand strongly supports ongoing international efforts to resolve the crisis diplomatically but the continuing and unprecedented build-up of Russian military forces on its border with Ukraine is deeply concerning.

"Aotearoa New Zealand calls on Russia once more to take immediate steps to reduce tensions and the risk of a severe miscalculation," said Nanaia Mahuta.

Aotearoa New Zealand’s travel advice reflects potential risks, and our assessment of what these might mean for New Zealanders. This advice is designed to assist New Zealanders to make their own informed decisions. The Government urges any New Zealanders in Ukraine not registered on Safe Travel to do so immediately in order to receive updates from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade: https://safetravel.govt.nz/ukraine