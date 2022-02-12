Ukrainian evacuation order yet another reason to dump MIQ - ACT

Saturday, 12 February, 2022 - 17:47

"The Government has left Kiwis in the Ukraine in limbo, telling them to leave but not offering them a way home," ACT Deputy Leader and Foreign Affairs spokesperson Brooke van Velden.

"Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta has called on New Zealanders in Ukraine to leave because of heightened tensions between Ukraine and Russia.

"However, it is currently unclear that these New Zealanders will be able to return and enter our borders.

"I have written to COVID-Response Minister Chris Hipkins and Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta urging the Government to issue immediate emergency MIQ allocations to returnees from Ukraine.

"New Zealanders overseas face entering a lottery to enter their own country, or days of bureaucracy waiting to know whether they will be accepted for an emergency allocation.

"In ACT’s view, people should be able to home isolate when returning to New Zealand. The Ukrainian evacuation is yet another reason to dump MIQ.

"As this isn’t the Government’s position, and MIQ continues, we must ensure that the New Zealanders being asked to leave Ukraine will not be turned away from entering New Zealand’s borders because of MIQ.

"If they leave at the Government’s request, the Government must guarantee their safe entry."