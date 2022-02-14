PM’s comments on Goff unbelievable given SFO probe

Monday, 14 February, 2022 - 17:35

The Taxpayers’ Union is condemning the Prime Minister for her comments about Auckland Mayor Phil Goff as a disgraceful shot across the bows of the Serious Fraud Office’s investigation into Mr Goff for alleged electoral corruption.

Speaking to media at the Post-Cab, the Prime Minister offered "I can personally attest to the fact Phil Goff is a man of great integrity."

"In the context of the continuing SFO probe, it is difficult to believe the PM would go out on a limb like this unless she was trying to prod on the investigation," said Jordan Williams, a spokesman for the Taxpayers’ Union.

"Of course the Government is in a difficult position. It would be difficult for the Government to appoint Mr Goff to Washington, or any diplomatic post for that matter, while he is still subject to the corruption investigation."

The SFO confirmed to the Taxpayers’ Union today that their investigation is on-going.