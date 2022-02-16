Time for Mallard to step down - Chris Leitch

Wednesday, 16 February, 2022 - 17:59

We support the National Party in its lodgement of a motion of no confidence in Trevor Mallard as he has brought the office of Speaker of the House of Representatives into serious disrepute.

He has displayed the same childish behaviour his predecessor Kerry Burke did when Social Credit occupied Committee Room 219 in 1988 in protest at the Labour Government’s backslide on a referendum on proportional representation.

His actions are like those of a ten year old - putting whoopee cushions on someone’s chair or tying their shoelaces together.

