Government acts to support more Maori into mahi - Carmel Sepuloni

Thursday, 17 February, 2022 - 09:30

Growing the MÄori and wider economy, giving effect to Te Tiriti principles and supporting more MÄori into employment, education and training as we secure the recovery from COVID-19 are all at the heart of the Government’s new MÄori Employment Action Plan, Minister for Social Development and Employment Carmel Sepuloni announced today.

"Te Mahere Whai Mahi MÄori - the MÄori Employment Action Plan is another tool in our toolbox and supports our Government’s Employment Strategy," Carmel Sepuloni said.

"Te Whai Mahi underlines our commitment to supporting kaupapa MÄori and working kanohi ki te kanohi and in partnership with whÄnau, hapÅ«, iwi and wider hapori to improve employment outcomes for MÄori.

"We know that to tackle the big issues facing MÄori, get real results, and put an end to the disparity between MÄori and non-MÄori, we must do more. This requires working with and supporting MÄori as employees, employers, and drivers of the MÄori and wider economy, and as Te Tiriti partners.

"Te Whai Mahi is for MÄori from all backgrounds and walks of life. Whether you’re an aspiring wÄhine MÄori entrepreneur, a tÄngata whaikaha with a desire to get into leadership roles or an older MÄori wanting to upskill, this plan will support you to do just that," Carmel Sepuloni said.

Minister for MÄori Development Willie Jackson said supporting more MÄori into quality employment, education and training is important now more than ever, as we secure our recovery from COVID-19.

"Te Whai Mahi will help build MÄori economic resilience to ensure they recover from the economic impacts of COVID-19 and are well placed to weather future economic shocks.

"The MÄori labour force is growing five times faster than non-MÄori and we must improve employment outcomes for them. This means more MÄori skilled employees and employers are equipped and ready for the future of work," Willie Jackson said.

Te Whai Mahi supports our Government’s overall Employment Strategy, along with six other population-specific employment action plans, and builds on the suite of government employment programmes and initiatives, which are proving to be successful.

"Te Whai Mahi will help us continue on the journey as we support more MÄori to build on their skills and move into rewarding, secure and well-paid mahi," Carmel Sepuloni said.

Te Mahere Whai Mahi MÄori - The MÄori Employment Action Plan builds on the mahi of Te Ara Mahi MÄori, an independent reference group appointed to advise Ministers on key areas for the Action Plan.