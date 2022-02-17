Call for Prime Minister to back 'front loading' whanau now - Taumata Korero

Thursday, 17 February, 2022 - 14:43

Taumata KÅrero that serves 200,000 whÄnau MÄori across TÄmaki Makaurau is calling on the government to frontload communities and tool up households at the flaxroots now ahead of the intensity of the Omicron surge.

The collective is asking the Prime Minister, Cabinet and mandated government officials within Ministry of Health and the three District Health Boards in TÄmaki Makaurau to honour Te Tiriti by equipping MÄori providers and the community with the essential tools and workforce.

As the numbers of positive cases are predominantly in Auckland where the largest cohort of MÄori live, the group of leaders are concerned about the lag in the system enabling the capacity and capability of the community to cope.

Health provider contracts in some cases have not been paid for four months with no current certainty on contracting arrangements, relying on MÄori providers to cashflow wages which has hindered workforce preparations, yet The Cloud vaccination centre that recently opened has been fully staffed which has led to some questioning equity and the order of provisioning.

"The response system has now gone into stage two relying on an ‘electronic pathway’ and transitioned to self-service and automation. Yet how does this model support vulnerable whÄnau given there are accessibility challenges?" says Taumata KÅrero Chair, Huri Dennis.

"We do not want to turn up to a whare with Weetbix when the whÄnau actually need an ambulance because it’s a life-or-death situation."

"This is about activating the protection principle of Te Tiriti to enable us to front load whÄnau MÄori households in the largest population area of Aotearoa with kai, rongoÄ MÄori and mainstream medicine right now before anyone gets sick."

The approach by Taumata KÅrero called, "Haere Titiro Whakamua" (looking and moving forward) aims to massively boost capacity and capability to expedite food, medical supplies, and Rapid Antigen Testing kits to whÄnau given the risk of higher hospitalisation rates for MÄori with comorbidities.

The network of MÄori health providers, Marae, Iwi, Hapu, Kura Kaupapa, KÅhanga Reo, WhÄnau Ora and housing / homeless providers are adamant that they need to move fast, with pace, given the modelling predictions indicate potentially 11,000 of Tangata Whenua will become unwell.

"We see no value in waiting for the inevitable and want whÄnau to have the right information, tools, knowledge, medicines and confidence to self-isolate, self-test, and self-refer."

The Chair reassures whÄnau not to panic and if they need help to contact a local Taumata KÅrero member who will respond with full "Noho Tapu" (self-isolation wrap-around service).

Over the last year with assistance from the MSD and private sector, Taumata KÅrero member Manukau Urban MÄori Authority built a MÄori Food Network hub and inwards dry goods logistics centre at NgÄ Whare Waatea Marae in Mangere, South Auckland.

Fonterra Co-operative Group has collaborated on mentoring the team responsible for the set-up of the infrastructure funded by the Ministry of Social Development.

"Taumata KÅrero can provide support rapidly and we don’t need an official referral to activate. 95% of our referrals come from whÄnau calls directly," says Wyn Osborne, Manukau Urban MÄori Authority.

This week the hub is packing up and distributing 5,000 care packs for whÄnau containing non-perishables, hygiene supplies and rongoÄ MÄori.

"We’re seeing a lot of whÄnau with high anxiety and paranoia because of the umknown. We’re working with rongoÄ MÄori practitioners and sourced tinctures from Rehua based in Northland to assist and support with anxiety and strengthen respiratory systems," says Puhihuia Wade, Essential Services Manager.

Other Taumata KÅrero members, RuapÅtaka Marae in Glen Innes and Te KÅhanga Reo are distributing rongoa MÄori in their outreach across TÄmaki to whÄnau.

The Marae is distributing kawakawa balm to whÄnau that they’re sourcing from a group locally. "Our response must focus on our community", says Manager Georgie Thompson.

Managing at home in a self-sufficient and self-reliant way using rongoÄ as a tool is echoed by Kerry Jones, District Manager of Te KÅhanga Reo.

"RongoÄ is actually about getting whÄnau involved and strengthening them mentally, emotionally, physically to manage at home," she says.