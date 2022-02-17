We need a protest de-escalation strategy - Christopher Luxon

Thursday, 17 February, 2022 - 17:05

The Government needs to set out a clear de-escalation strategy for ending the occupation currently happening outside Parliament, Opposition Leader Christopher Luxon says.

"New Zealanders are losing confidence that the Government has a plan to resolve the protest. The Prime Minister has backed Trevor Mallard while his provocative actions have only served to inflame the situation.

"The gathering at Parliament includes people showing a flagrant disregard for the law - blocking off streets, using drugs and abusing Wellingtonians. Seeing children used as tools to spread misinformation has been heartbreaking.

"This needs to stop. National is the party of law and order and I will not be meeting with the protesters while this behaviour continues.

"Today I have signed a letter with other Party leaders requesting the protestors become peaceful and law abiding. But frankly, a letter is not sufficient - we need a clear de-escalation strategy from the Government.

"For our part, National is willing to engage with protesters’ representatives should they become peaceful and law abiding, clear Wellington’s streets, and stop their abusive behaviour - and I would encourage other Parties to do the same.

"National is strongly pro-vaccination, and there is much misinformation being spread by the protestors that I completely disagree with.

"However, there are frustrations shared by law-abiding and well-intentioned people up and down the country about the Government’s approach to Covid and its lack of a plan. The Government must not dismiss all criticism out of hand."