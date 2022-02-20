PM only one who can end parliament protest peacefully - Social Credit

Sunday, 20 February, 2022 - 09:26

The Prime Minister could immediately end the protests at Parliament by announcing the end of the mandates that have separated friends, split families, and thrown thousands out of work - for no reason.

She is the only one who is likely to be able to end the protest peacefully, end the disruption to people working and living around parliament, end the enormous waste of police resources, and end the division across the country that mandates have caused.

She could follow the lead of England, Denmark, and Ireland who have scrapped all restrictions, and New South Wales, Tasmania, and some states in the USA who are rapidly unwinding them, having realised that vaccination status has no bearing on Covid-19 transmission or infection.

Families, friends, and colleagues would be able to repair their splits, businesses would be freed of the substantial burden of compliance with unworkable regulations and get back to trading with all customers, and the thousands of kiwis who have been thrown out of work could once again earn an income and contribute to society.

Until she does so, people who support the lifting of mandates should take a lead from Christchurch and set up their own protest camps in their own town right across the country from Kaitaia to Invercargill.

Social Credit members are working on doing exactly that.

In addition, businesses should simply ignore the mandates, stop requiring vaccine passports, get their staff back to work, and get on with doing what they do best.

It’s time the government told New Zealanders the truth. Most people supporting the mandates are doing so because government and the media have convinced them they’re an important part of the Covid-19 response.

It is now internationally agreed that getting jabbed won’t stop people getting Covid-19 and it won’t stop them spreading the illness, a fact acknowledged months ago by the Director General of Health and the Prime Minister herself.

Mandates don’t work and the unvaccinated are not villains.

If the people who brought Omicron into New Zealand were unvaccinated there might be some reason to keep those restrictions going, but they weren’t.

To get on a plane those travellers had to be fully jabbed and have had a negative test yet they still brought Omicron with them.

The hundreds who attended the Soundsplash music concert in Hamilton could only get in if they produced passports proving their fully jabbed status, yet the virus spread across the country as a result of them returning home.

Mandates are unnecessary, unjust, unworkable, and an assault on human rights and liberties that is over the top, out of all proportion to any risk, and cannot be justified because they simply don’t work to stop the spread of the virus.

It’s time they were scrapped and the protests ended.