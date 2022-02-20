Leo Molloy launches new campaign website

Sunday, 20 February, 2022 - 21:50

Successful businessman and Auckland Mayoral Candidate, Leo Molloy, is excited to announce the launch of his campaign website.

Aucklanders can visit the website at www.leomolloy.co.nz.

Molloy says he is running to be Mayor because his real-world experience means he is the only candidate ready to tackle the issues that are important to Aucklanders.

"After a tough two years, Auckland has been left a broken city. Whether it’s housing, crime or congestion, the Council’s policies have failed. Our beautiful city is in desperate need of strong, independent leadership to get it back on track.

"Many of us feel frustrated that for far too long our elected officials have failed to deliver on promises. Career politicians are all mouth, no trousers. They’ve been asleep at the wheel and as a result hard-working Aucklanders are suffering.

"I'm running because I believe Auckland can do better. We are at a critical juncture in our recovery. I believe that Auckland’s best days lie ahead of us, not behind us. I am relentlessly Auckland and won’t stop fighting to help our city reach its full potential.

"A lot of people think they know me because of what they’ve read online or in the paper, but at leomolloy.co.nz, Aucklanders can get the facts about who I am and what I stand for.

"I was born in a small town on the West Coast to an Irish-Catholic family. My father passed away when I was 11, leaving my darling mother to raise me and my six siblings on her own. She taught me the values of hard work and responsibility, the two pillars I live my life by.

"I’m a father who has had past lives as a jockey, veterinarian, and businessman. But now I’m counting on your support to lead Auckland. My real-world experience is what separates me from my opponents, all of whom are career politicians.

"People know that I’m not afraid to speak truth to power, fight for good, and stand up for injustices in our society. These are traits I’ll take with me into the Council - I’ll never stop being a champion for the people of Auckland," says Molloy.

For those who are interested in receiving updates from the campaign or wanting to join Leo’s team, sign up at www.leomolloy.co.nz.