Stop spending money on a ‘cancelled’ cycle bridge - Simeon Brown

Monday, 21 February, 2022 - 11:35

Figures recently released to the National Party under the Official Information Act show that the Government has spent almost $1.5m on the Auckland Cycle Bridge since they ‘cancelled’ the project in October, National’s Transport spokesperson Simeon Brown says.

"Aucklanders will be wondering what the Government’s definition of ‘cancelled’ is after an OIA revealed that over $105,000 was spent on property acquisitions after the Government announced they were not going ahead with the cycle bridge.

"Why does the Minister need to acquire property for a cancelled project?

"Kiwis have truly rejected the Auckland cycle bridge with the Newshub-Reid Research Poll revealing a staggering 81.7 per cent of respondents believing the Government should not go ahead with the project.

"Despite this opposition, the Government is so wedded to this pet project they are now also considering spending $700,000 on a one off ‘cycle day’ event across the Bridge.

"Aucklanders are sick and tired of the money being wasted by this government and their complete lack of delivery.

"When is the Minister going to learn that ‘no’ means ‘no’. The Government needs to simply get on with building a second harbour crossing, which is actually what Auckland and New Zealand needs."