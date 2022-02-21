Mandates should unwind after Omicron peak - Christopher Luxon

Monday, 21 February, 2022 - 14:52

The Government should begin removing vaccine mandates progressively once we are through the peak of Omicron, National Leader Christopher Luxon says.

"National is strongly pro-vaccination, but the public health rationale for mandates is much less than it was just a few months ago. Omicron is just so infections and busts through vaccination, including boosters.

"New Zealanders have done the right thing. We got vaccinated in record numbers. We’re getting boosted. We get tested. We’ve tolerated being shut off from the rest of the world for two years.

"The Government must step up and begin to heal the deep divisions it has created in our society before they get worse. Key to that is a plan on what criteria they will use to begin lifting vaccine mandates.

"Mandates are becoming increasingly less relevant in our highly-vaccinated population and as Covid becomes endemic. They should begin to be removed progressively once we are through the peak of Omicron.

"The areas where Government mandates should be removed first are vaccination requirements for border workers, vaccine pass requirements for children’s sport and vaccine pass requirements for hospitality businesses.

"Hospitality businesses around New Zealand are doing the hard yards under current settings - despite officials specifically telling Labour not to apply vaccine pass requirements to bars, restaurants and cafes.

"The Government also needs to open up the border right now for Kiwis coming home from anywhere in the world. We should quickly open to tourists and other visa holders too, and we should get rid self-isolation requirements unless someone tests positive when they land.

"National is the party of law and order, and we condemn the illegal and antisocial behaviour of those involved in the protest. MPs cannot engage with law-breakers while roads are illegally occupied and death threats hang in the air.

"But we should not ignore the wider frustrations of law-abiding New Zealanders and businesses doing it tough."