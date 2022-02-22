Adverse event classified across the North Island

Tuesday, 22 February, 2022 - 11:07

Rural Communities Minister Damien O’Connor has classified severe weather that left a trail of damage across the North Island as a medium-scale adverse event, unlocking further Government support for farmers and growers hit by recent storms.

"We’re making $200,000 available for local Rural Support Trusts and Mayoral Relief Funds to use to help recovery efforts in Taranaki, Wairarapa, and the Waitomo district," Damien O’Connor said.

"The Ministry for Primary Industries is working closely with sector groups and other agencies to continue assessing the extent of storm damage and shift towards recovery efforts.

"The funding will help farmers and growers now facing a huge clean-up effort after ex-tropical Cyclone Dovi passed through, which includes restoring access to their properties.

"In Taranaki, where storms struck twice within a week, bridges and more than 100 culverts have been damaged, which will require heavy diggers to repair.

"In the Waitomo District floodwaters swept through two valleys, damaging fences and depositing silt over farms. In the Wairarapa, as many as 30 arable farms have been affected by flooding, damaging barley, wheat, peas, squash, and maize crops.

The funding will help speed up the recovery of farming businesses, and includes wellbeing support and specialist technical advice. It also enables the use of Enhanced Taskforce Green workers, should they be required to help.

"We will continue to assess whether further support is needed as the full extent of the storm damage becomes more apparent over the coming weeks," Damien O'Connor said.

Farmers needing help to manage feed shortages are encouraged to contact their levy body, such as DairyNZ and Beef + Lamb New Zealand, or Federated Farmers. Horticulture NZ, and the Foundation for Arable Research (FAR) are on hand to provide support to impacted growers.

Support for North Island farmers follows classification of severe flooding on the West Coast and Top of the South as a medium-scale event, unlocking $200,000 of Government support for farmers and growers there.