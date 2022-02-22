'Financial support payment criteria locks out businesses from eligibility'

Tuesday, 22 February, 2022 - 13:04

The criteria around the new financial support payment will lock out too many businesses from being eligible says the Restaurant Association.

"Unfortunately, the specific criteria set will make too many businesses ineligible," said Marisa Bidois, CEO of the Restaurant Association.

Under the new financial support payment businesses able to show a 40 per cent decrease in revenue over 7 days within the six weeks prior to the shift to phase 2, compared to 7 days after that date, will be able to apply for $4000 plus four hundred dollars per employee, capped at $24,000 or 50 employees.

"January is a very tricky time for hospitality. Whilst businesses in key holiday hotspots traditionally do well during this period, others in the main centres are often very slow during this period as people leave the cities for the summer break.

"What we would like to see is the comparison period extended by a further four weeks, giving those businesses the ability to be able to compare to a period in December or preferably a year on year comparison.

"Ever since August of 2021, revenues have been down on previous years so the ability to be able to compare to a period when we were not impacted by alert level operational restrictions, would be a more reliable reflection of the impact to business. Or for new businesses, the ability to compare to the December 2021 period.

"Omicron is having a sizeable effect on our industry right now which sadly we don’t see changing imminently. CBD’s are empty and many are still hesitant to spend time in public spaces and this is going to continue to hit hospitality hard, so we really do need to ensure that as many of those struggling businesses as possible are eligible for this payment."