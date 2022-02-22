Statement re Russia-Ukraine - Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta

|
New Zealand has consistently voiced our support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine. There is no basis under international law for the recognition of the self-proclaimed "Donetsk People’s Republic" and "Luhansk People’s Republic".
Recognition by Russia further undermines Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, erodes efforts towards a resolution of the conflict and is a violation of international law.
We are concerned that this is a calculated act by President Putin to create a pretext for invasion, which would be a clear act of aggression.
We again call for urgent diplomatic efforts to find a peaceful resolution.
