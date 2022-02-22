Mayoral press release Ted Johnston

Tuesday, 22 February, 2022 - 18:30

Ted Johnston, New Conservative Candidate for Auckland Mayoralty states

‘O’Malley may be opinionated and wealthy, but lets see if that is enough.’

‘As for Collins, this is not an election in South Auckland, where any Labour candidate automatically wins. Let’s see if he can compete in the real world.’

‘We both grew up in Otara and are both polynesian. ( My father was from Samoa , my mother a 3rd generation Kiwi. ) I will compete with him on our home ground as well as across the city.’

‘And if the candidates think it will be an easy campaign, this is what they are up against.’ ( A clip of me speaking at parliament on 19/2/22 ).

https://fb.watch/bkaiYikMFm/

Collin’s policy to make public transport in Auckland free, is unrealistic and this and other such election giveaways will bankrupt the city.

Public transport has to be sustainable.

People want an inexpensive, high quality efficient system, and I will give it to them.

Little kingdoms like Auckland Transport and the rest of the Council Controlled Organisations need to be brought into line. Made accountable and efficient. The 50% of rates that goes to Auckland Transport needs to be carefully examined.

I will remove the regional petrol tax. The fact that 50% of it is still left over shows it wasn’t need. I will put money back into people’s pockets and especially business and ordinary people travelling daily.

I will put a cap on CEOs and Council public servants of approximately $500,000. If they want more they can go to the private sector. Except that in the private sector they are expected to show results. Council organisations are guaranteed by the public, no matter how badly run. And no more bonuses.

All Council Wage increases will be linked to the level of average workers wage rises.

I will make council efficient and accountable.