Statement from Tim van de Molen - National Party

Wednesday, 23 February, 2022 - 12:08

"On Saturday afternoon I had an unfortunate accident where I fell from a platform, breaking both arms and sustaining spinal and rib fractures.

"Since arriving at Waikato Hospital, I have undergone several surgeries to address my injuries; the medical team expect I will be released from hospital next week.

"I’d like to thank St. John’s staff for their prompt response and professionalism which led to me receiving a very high standard of care from the outset.

"I also extend my heartfelt thanks to the staff at Waikato Hospital for the exceptional dedication they have given to my care - especially acknowledging the difficulty of the existing workload being amplified by Covid-19.

"I am grateful to Christopher Luxon for his support and to Gerry Brownlee and Barbara Kuriger for acting in my portfolios.

"My dedicated team remains available in the Waikato electorate and in Wellington for constituent needs.

"For now, I will be at home with my family focusing on my recovery."