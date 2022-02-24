Govt failures to blame for RAT debacle - Chris Bishop

Thursday, 24 February, 2022 - 14:19

The Government has failed to prepare New Zealand for the move to Phase 3 with still nowhere near enough rapid antigen tests for everyone to be able to exercise their individual responsibility, National’s Covid-19 Response spokesperson Chris Bishop says.

"Testing capacity in New Zealand is already overwhelmed. People trying to do the right thing and get tested are waiting in queues for hours and then up to seven days for the results.

"New Zealand has a massive shortage of tests because the Government didn’t order enough, early enough.

"It’s disastrous and things will get worse before getting better. But the Government only have themselves to blame for the situation.

"National can reveal that by the end of 2021, the Government had only ordered 13.2 million tests - barely enough for two tests per person. And it appears they only starting ordering in November 2021 - perhaps this is when they finally realised they couldn’t rely on the elimination strategy forever.

"Meanwhile, everyone in England has been able to order 14 tests a week since April 2021.

"People can’t just pick up a test from a pharmacy or supermarket like in other countries, schools are on the brink of closing because they can’t access them for all their teachers, and business who have ordered their own tests have had them confiscated by the Government.

"Kiwis are crying out for these tests. It’s not a surprise that National’s petition to get rapid tests into pharmacies and supermarkets has had 20,000 signatures in just over 24 hours.

"Labour did a good job on the Covid-19 response in 2020, but in 2021 and this year it’s been a complete shambles and emblematic of the Government’s failure to deliver."

People can sign National’s petition at national.org.nz/rapidtests