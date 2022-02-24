Aotearoa New Zealand 'condemns Russian invasion of Ukraine' - Ardern and Mahuta

Thursday, 24 February, 2022 - 22:37

New Zealand condemns Russian invasion of Ukraine and calls on Russia to cease military operations in Ukraine and immediately withdraw

Immediate implementation of a number of measures, including a travel ban on Russian Government officials associated with invasion

New Zealand suspends bilateral foreign ministry consultations with Russia, limiting diplomatic engagement

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta say Aotearoa New Zealand condemns Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and will join partners in introducing a range of measures in response.

"New Zealand strongly condemns Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and joins the international community in calling on Russia to immediately cease military operations in Ukraine," Jacinda Ardern said.

"This is an unprovoked and unnecessary attack by Russia. By choosing to pursue this entirely avoidable path, an unthinkable number of innocent lives could be lost because of Russia’s decision.

"We call on Russia to do what is right and immediately cease military operations in Ukraine, and permanently withdraw to avoid a catastrophic and pointless loss of innocent life.

"It is through diplomacy, not unnecessary death and destruction, that all parties can find resolution," Jacinda Ardern said.

"New Zealand has consistently expressed our strong support for international efforts to de-escalate the Ukraine crisis diplomatically. Given Russia has demonstrated a disregard for these efforts they must now face the consequences of their decision to invade," Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta said.

New Zealand will implement a number of measures in response to Russia’s actions, including:

Introduce targeted travel bans against Russian Government officials and other individuals associated with the Russian invasion of Ukraine, in line with a number of our partners;

Prohibit the export of goods to Russian military and security forces; and

Suspend bilateral foreign ministry engagement until further notice;

"In applying these measures, New Zealand joins other members of the international community, in responding to this breach of Ukraine’s territorial integrity and sovereignty," Nanaia Mahuta said.

"Given serious concerns that a military conflict in Ukraine could lead to a humanitarian crisis, I have also asked officials to provide advice on humanitarian response options, and how New Zealand could potentially contribute in this area.

"Officials have been engaging with affected businesses about the possible economic and trade impacts a military conflict could have on them. Russia is our 27th largest export market, with dairy accounting for about of half of those exports.

"Our thoughts today are with the people in Ukraine impacted by this conflict. We repeat our call for Russia to act consistently with its international obligations, cease military operations in Ukraine and return to diplomatic negotiations as a pathway to resolve this conflict," Nanaia Mahuta said.