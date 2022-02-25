Lack of progress on child poverty 'shows need for greater govt action' on income support

Friday, 25 February, 2022 - 10:27

Fairer Future, a collaboration of organisations calling for a transformation of the welfare system, says today's child poverty statistics show the need for more government action on income support.

Many of the figures released today show no change for the most marginalised in Aotearoa New Zealand, with disabled children more likely in the last year to experience material hardship.

"Staying stationery on child poverty is not good enough given how much people are struggling right now," says ActionStation campaigner Ruby Powell, convenor of the collaboration.

"This shows that the Government must increase core benefit levels to liveable income levels, and urgently improve other assistance for disabled people, including Disability Allowance," Powell adds.

Powell says: "It's time for the Government to commit to eradicating poverty, not just limiting or alleviating it."

The Fairer Future collaboration was formed in late 2020 following an open letter signed by 76 groups and campaigned for increases to benefits in the lead-up to the 2021 Budget. It is calling for further increases to core benefit levels in the lead-up to the 2022 Budget.