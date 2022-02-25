Time For Govt to unite NZ and drop mandates - Family First

Friday, 25 February, 2022 - 16:00

With the decision released today in the High Court that ordering frontline police officers and Defence staff to be vaccinated or face losing their job was not a "reasonably justified" breach of the Bill of Rights, the Don’t Divide Us.nz campaign, which presented a petition to Parliament recently with 87,269 signatures, is calling on the Government to ditch the ‘no jab no job’ policy immediately and allow for the use of COVID rapid antigen testing as an alternative for unvaccinated kiwis to access workplaces, schools, marae, large gatherings, and places of worship.

"It’s time to give jobs and careers back to teachers, medical professionals, truck drivers, drainlayers, arborists, tennis coaches, scrap yard workers, university students, courier drivers, apprentices, bus drivers, construction workers, volunteer firefighters, office administrators, after-hours cleaners, fruit pickers, grounds maintenance workers, gardeners, volunteer driving instructors, road maintenance workers, after-hours security guards, student farm-workers, and fitness instructors."

"It's time to let kids play sports again, and for families to attend their places of worship as a community."

"We have always argued - since last November - that rapid antigen testing was a reasonable option, and what seems like just 5 minutes ago, the government has now agreed with us and set RATs as the new testing standard. It feels that only the politics has changed, but not the science."

"Let’s get the country working together again in a unified way as we battle the challenges of COVID-19. And it’s what kiwis want."

A nationwide poll released last week found 61% (almost 2 in 3) support unvaccinated employees being able to keep their jobs if they agreed to have a regular rapid antigen Covid-19 test - up from 58%. 23% were opposed - down 4%.

Only 39% support an employer being able to sack an unvaccinated staff member, down from 50% in a November 2021 poll by Curia. Opposition has increased from 31% to 38%. A further 23% were unsure / refused to say.