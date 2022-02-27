Leo Molloy calls Aucklanders to stand with Ukraine

Sunday, 27 February, 2022 - 14:14

Auckland Mayoral Candidate Leo Molloy is calling on Auckland’s landmarks to be lit in the colours of the Ukrainian flag in support of the people of Ukraine and New Zealand’s Ukrainian community

"The situation unfolding in Ukraine at present is horrifying. Vladmir Putin’s unjustified invasion of a democratic country is a threat to all other democracies around the world, including New Zealand.

"I am calling on SkyCity, Waka Kotahi and Auckland Council to light up Auckland’s landmarks, including the Sky Tower, Harbour Bridge and Auckland War Memorial Museum, in the colours of the Ukrainian flag.

"This is the least we can do to stand with the people of Ukraine and New Zealand’s Ukrainian community, demonstrating to the world that we, as New Zealanders, condemn Putin’s unprovoked and illegal attack.

"New Zealand’s Russian community will have families and friends who will also become victims of this unnecessary and illegal act of war perpetuated by a tyrannical despot.

"Many have called this Europe’s darkest hour since World War II. By raising awareness, New Zealanders will be more engaged and will generously give what they can to those suffering in Ukraine at the moment.

"Slava Ukraini!" Mr Molloy said.