Govt urged to create special visa for Ukrainians - Erica Stanford

Tuesday, 1 March, 2022 - 10:36

National is urging the New Zealand Government to create a special humanitarian visa for immediate family members of Ukrainians who have settled in New Zealand, Immigration spokesperson Erica Stanford says.

"The situation in Ukraine is worsening by the day and Ukrainian Kiwis will be extremely worried about the safety of their family members back home.

"This is something New Zealand can do now to support our Ukrainian Kiwis to bring their immediate family members here. There are approximately 1500 Ukrainians living in New Zealand, so this could benefit thousands of people in desperate situations.

"The Government should also fast-track existing visa applications for Ukrainians, as Australia has done.

"New Zealand's response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine so far has been lacking compared to the rest of the global community. We urge the Government to make this a priority."