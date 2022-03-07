Leo Molloy welcomes Viv Beck’s bid for Mayoralty

Monday, 7 March, 2022 - 11:52

Auckland businessman Leo Molloy has welcomed Viv Beck’s long-awaited confirmation that she is indeed running for Mayor, but reiterates that Ms Beck’s lack of business experience will mean more of the same failed partisan policies that have plagued Auckland for far too long.

"Under Ms Beck’s watch as CEO of Heart of the City, the heart has been well and truly ripped out of the city. Ms Beck took $5.6 million of ratepayer money in the last financial year and what do we have to show for it? Our CBD is an absolute mess. Almost $1.5 million was spent on ‘personnel expenses’ alone.

"Ms Beck has failed Auckland businesses time and time again. Where was Ms Beck when Albert St businesses suffered during the construction of the City Rail Link? Where was Ms Beck when the Council decided to place hideous planter boxes on Queen St? Where was Ms Beck when Auckland was placed in lockdown for 107 days last year?

"Even with close to $6 million in public funding, Ms Beck ended the last financial year with a financial loss. What does this tell us about the way she will run the Council? I am truly shocked that Communities and Residents would choose a candidate who is this fiscally inept. Additionally, concerns have been raised over whether Ms Beck should be allowed to continue collecting her salary from the public purse while running for office.

"The sad reality is that both Viv Beck and Efeso Collins are career politicians who have spent too much time in the public sector without any real world experience. Their lack of independence will mean more of the same party politics that have landed Auckland in the mess that it’s in today.

"Auckland needs a strong, independent voice. I am the only candidate with real world experience in business that will practice financial discipline, transparency and accountability. These are the values I live my life by and the values that I will bring with me into the Mayor’s office," says Molloy.