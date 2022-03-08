Leo Molloy releases Auckland’s Debt Clock

Tuesday, 8 March, 2022 - 17:28

Auckland Mayoral candidate Leo Molloy has today launched his official ‘Auckland Debt Clock’ to track in real time the money Auckland Council is rapidly borrowing on ratepayers’ behalf at www.AucklandDebtClock.nz.

"Auckland Council has become a debt-ridden monster. Today Auckland’s debt stands shy of $12 billion and is predicted to grow to $16 billion over the next decade. That’s $1.4 million borrowed every day.

"To put that in perspective, while you’re reading this, Auckland’s debt will go up by $1,000 every minute. Many are unaware that each household in Auckland currently owes nearly $23,000.

"My Debt Clock will give Aucklanders the opportunity to see for themselves how much Council debt is rapidly growing in real time. We have a moral obligation to ensure that our children are not saddled with these extremely high levels of debt.

"My top priorities as Mayor will be to shine a light of transparency on the Council, put an end to reckless spending and conduct an independent audit of Auckland Council’s Council Controlled Organisations (CCOs).

"My plan will cut waste, change the culture of the Council and eliminate bureaucratic red tape. I will be the first Mayor to hold Auckland Council and Auckland Transport to account.

"As a businessman, financial discipline, transparency and accountability are the values I live my life by and the values that I will bring with me into the Mayor’s office.

"Both Efeso Collins and Viv Beck have a track record of recklessly spending ratepayer money. Both will continue their failed policies if elected. Both represent more of the same.

"I encourage all Aucklanders to visit www.AucklandDebtClock.nz and add their name to stop the clock," says Molloy.