Reduction to seven-day isolation not enough - Michael Barnett

Wednesday, 9 March, 2022 - 13:59

Not enough

The reduction to seven-day isolation is a start but it fails to take all the steps Government could take to help business maintain its workforce.

At the moment, if household contacts are so-called "critical workers" they can daily test and if negative fulfil their employment. As far as the Chamber is concerned, all businesses are essential as all employees are critical said CEO, Michael Barnett.

There is no reason why any household contact could not test and if negative maintain their roles in the workforce which would help businesses survive and take pressure off families he said.