Labour's 3 policies to ease cost of living policies 'a sick joke'

Thursday, 10 March, 2022 - 10:08

Ted Johnston ,Coleader of New Conservative states

"Labours 3 policies are window dressing and won’t make any real difference."

A tiny increase in minimum wage, will have minimum effect.

Family Tax credits will cut govt income, and further handouts such as winter payments and benefit increases will likely mean more increases in the govts favourite source of tax, petrol as well as taxes elsewhere.

Food costs are increasing alarmingly,

Of course rental costs increase as housing prices spiral,

petrol is over $3.20 in parts of Auckland for basic 91 now , and likely 4 or possibly $5 a litre more by Xmas at this rate.

And don’t forget the govt will increase income taxes.

Until the govt addresses the elephant in the room. The skyrocketing housing prices and NZ’s fixation on housing speculation as investment, it can’t improve.

"This is more shuffling of deckchairs on the Titanic".