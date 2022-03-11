Delivering on our commitment to Maori housing - Peeni Henare

Friday, 11 March, 2022 - 12:01

Today the Associate Minister of Housing (Maori Housing) Peeni Henare released the Implementation Plan for the National Maori Housing Strategy - MAIHI Ka Ora.

At the annual MAIHI Whare Wananga, hosted by Te Tai Tokerau, the Minister said, "Over the past year, our teams at Te TÅ«Äpapa Kura Kainga and Te Puni Kokiri have worked with iwi, hapu and Maori organisations to take the shared aspirations of MAIHI Ka Ora - and develop an Implementation Plan that shows how we can partner together to turn those aspirations into better housing outcomes for whanau."

‘Last year we launched our National Maori Housing strategy - MAIHI Ka Ora. It promised partnership, investment and progress. Our implementation plan clearly steps out how we will achieve our long term goal of ensuring that all whanau have safe, healthy affordable homes with secure tenure, across the Maori housing continuum.

"This Implementation plan does not shy away from tackling some of the biggest issues facing Maori Housing and instead outlines how Maori and the Crown can work together to overcome some of the barriers Maori face when utilising their land and resources for housing."

"The Implementation plan looks at making improvements to programmes like Kainga Whenua loans so the support that the housing support Government provides serves Maori better.

"It commits to building 1000 houses, supporting the infrastructure of 2,700 new house builds and repairing 700 whanau-owned homes - all through the Whai Kainga, Whai Oranga Programme.", Peeni Henare.

Minister for Maori Development, Willie Jackson said, "We know the work we do in housing repairs has a major impact on the whÄnau and the communities it delivers too. But we need to do more. This Implementation Plan, coupled with the Governments $730 million commitment to Maori Housing paves a clear pathway forward for all of us. A pathway that does more for and with iwi, hapÅ« and whanau."

"The Implementation Plan is grounded in a strong Maori Crown partnership - this reflects our commitment to doing things differently, to admitting that the Crown does not always have all the answers and that sometimes those answer sit with the people. This Implementation Plan acknowledges the Crown’s role in supporting Maori to take a by Maori for Maori approach - because this is how we getting better housing outcomes for our whanau", Willie Jackson said.