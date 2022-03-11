Mahuta's attack on democracy in Tauranga - New Zealand Taxpayers' Union

Friday, 11 March, 2022 - 16:42

Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta’s decision to cancel this year’s elections in Tauranga shows she cannot be trusted to deliver water services that are accountable to ratepayers, says the New Zealand Taxpayers’ Union.

The Taxpayers' Union is supporting the Tauranga Ratepayers' Alliance's petition to restore elections at www.restoredemocracy.nz.

Union spokesman Louis Houlbrooke says, "At the same time that Nanaia Mahuta is meant to be refining the governance, representation, and accountability features of the Three Waters scheme, she’s hijacked governance, abolished representation, and extinguished accountability at a significant city council."

"Mahuta’s abolition of elected councillors in Tauranga resulted in a Wellington-appointed, co-governed commission pushing through a 17 percent rates hike. Why should we expect her unelected, co-governed water entities to deliver anything better for ratepayers?"

"A major driver of public opposition to Three Waters reform has been the conduct of Nanaia Mahuta herself. The way she falsely pitched Three Waters to councils was one example. Now, her cancellation of local democracy in Tauranga will only serve to undermine public faith in her respect for ratepayers. This poses major problems for the Government as it entrusts Mahuta to front a contentious asset grab."