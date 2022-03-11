29 billion dollars for light rail unjustifiable in cost of living crisis - Simeon Brown

Friday, 11 March, 2022 - 16:50

While New Zealanders are in a cost of living crisis with record inflation, it is unjustifiable and irresponsible for the Government to steam ahead with their plans to build their light rail vanity project, National’s Transport spokesperson Simeon Brown says.

"Documents released by Treasury today show Michael Wood’s commitment to light rail could explode to an eye watering $29.2 billion - nearly double the cost of what was announced in January, which was already a staggering amount of money at almost $15 billion.

"Treasury’s advice was scathing of the project, saying the Government should not pick a preferred option for light rail until further analysis could be undertaken - advice the Government has clearly ignored.

"Labour’s commitment to this vanity project will cost taxpayers a whopping $100 million before the next election, with no guarantee of spades being in the ground.

"The cost for this project is entirely unjustifiable and the Government needs to accept that this project is simply not worth it. Especially when New Zealanders are dealing with a cost of living crisis, which will only get worse if the Government doesn’t rein in its wasteful spending."

